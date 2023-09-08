A three-year-old boy and a 60-year-old senior citizen were killed, while a woman was injured when a slab and a wall of an old house collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Nashik district

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Child among 2 killed, one injured after wall of house collapses on them in Nashik x 00:00

A three-year-old boy and a 60-year-old senior citizen were killed, while a woman was injured when a slab and a wall of an old house collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

According to the police official, the incident took place in Nalwadpada village in Dindori taluka of Nashik district around 11.30 pm on September 7, Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A slab and a wall of a room in the house caved in, trapping three members of a family who were asleep," the police official said.

The 60-year-old Gulab Waman Khare, his wife Vithabai, and grandson Nishant (3) were trapped under the debris.

"The couple's son Vishal Khare heard the loud crash and saw the trio trapped in the debris, and alerted the neighbours," the official added.

The trio was extricated in the early hours of Friday. "Gulab and his grandson were killed in the incident, while Vithabai sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital," the official said.

Meanwhile, a similar wall collapsed incident occurred in the Thane district's Mumbra area when the protection wall of a nullah collapsed on Friday, September 8.

"No one was injured in the incident," a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said. The incident took place in Rana Nagar area of Reti Bunder around 1.30 pm on Friday afternoon, September 8.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, said, "Local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris."

"The protection wall was 20 feet long, and the impact caused the wall of a house built on the nullah to also collapse," the official said.

"The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials have sealed two affected houses and shifted the occupants," the chief of the civic disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi added.

(with inputs from PTI)