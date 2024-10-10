He had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from the complainant to help her secure the position of an Anganwadi assistant, an official said

A peon from the office of the Child Development Project Officer (CPDO) in Maharashtra's Latur district was arrested after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed him accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Accused Bhagwan Rohidas Bansode (48) had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from the complainant to help her secure the position of an Anganwadi assistant, the official said.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed Bansode as he accepted Rs 50,000, a part of the bribe, on Wednesday, the official said.

On ACB's complaint, the Shivajinagar police booked Bansode under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested him, the official added.

Senior Navi Mumbai cop held by ACB for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe; had received Rs 14 lakh in past

A senior Navi Mumbai cop was held by the ACB for allegedly accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe and the officials have found that he had received Rs 14 lakh in past, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The ACB was probing the allegations of bribery against a senior police inspector from Navi Mumbai and has stumbled upon his involvement in accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe in the past, the official said.

According to the PTI, in a fresh case, the accused who was identified as Satish Jadhav, was nabbed near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh for not arresting a man in a cheating case, the official said.

Satish Jadhav, 55, had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for not arresting his father.

As per the complaint lodged with the ACB, Jadhav, the senior PI at NRI police station, had earlier allegedly accepted Rs 14 lakh from the same complainant to help his father, arrested in connection with the collapse of a building and lodged in Taloja jail, to get bail, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), ACB, Mumbai, Anil Gerdikar, as per the PTI.

In the latest incident, Satish Jadhav allegedly sought Rs 4 lakh from the same complainant after a case of cheating was registered against his father at the NRI police station.

"The ACB laid a trap and held the senior PI while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3.50 lakh near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway," the ACB officer added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)