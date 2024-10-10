Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Child Development Project office peon held for accepting Rs 50000 bribe in Latur

Child Development Project office peon held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Latur

Updated on: 10 October,2024 09:13 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from the complainant to help her secure the position of an Anganwadi assistant, an official said

Child Development Project office peon held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Latur

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Child Development Project office peon held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Latur
x
00:00

A peon from the office of the Child Development Project Officer (CPDO) in Maharashtra's Latur district was arrested after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed him accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


Accused Bhagwan Rohidas Bansode (48) had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from the complainant to help her secure the position of an Anganwadi assistant, the official said.


The complainant then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed Bansode as he accepted Rs 50,000, a part of the bribe, on Wednesday, the official said.


On ACB's complaint, the Shivajinagar police booked Bansode under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested him, the official added.

Senior Navi Mumbai cop held by ACB for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe; had received Rs 14 lakh in past

A senior Navi Mumbai cop was held by the ACB for allegedly accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe and the officials have found that he had received Rs 14 lakh in past, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The ACB was probing the allegations of bribery against a senior police inspector from Navi Mumbai and has stumbled upon his involvement in accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe in the past, the official said.

According to the PTI, in a fresh case, the accused who was identified as Satish Jadhav, was nabbed near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh for not arresting a man in a cheating case, the official said.

Satish Jadhav, 55, had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for not arresting his father.

As per the complaint lodged with the ACB, Jadhav, the senior PI at NRI police station, had earlier allegedly accepted Rs 14 lakh from the same complainant to help his father, arrested in connection with the collapse of a building and lodged in Taloja jail, to get bail, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), ACB, Mumbai, Anil Gerdikar, as per the PTI.

In the latest incident, Satish Jadhav allegedly sought Rs 4 lakh from the same complainant after a case of cheating was registered against his father at the NRI police station.

"The ACB laid a trap and held the senior PI while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3.50 lakh near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway," the ACB officer added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anti-corruption bureau Crime News latur maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK