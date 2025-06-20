Devendra Fadnavis also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, PM Modi clearly mentioned the stories related to the country's tribal heroes and what they have brought to the nation

The CM stated that if Khajyaji Naik had lived longer, he would have kept the Britishers out of a large region. Pic/ @CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Khajyaji Naik memorial in Jalgaon, says history of tribal heroes never reached us

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the history concerning the tribal heroes who opposed British rule has not reached the general populace. He indicated that the British labelled these individuals as "criminals", in fear of their potential decline.

Chief Minister Fadnavis inaugurated the memorial of Khajya Naik in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on the same day.

Furthermore, Devendra Fadnavis commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that during the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, PM Modi distinctly acknowledged the narratives related to the nation's tribal heroes and the contributions they have made to the country, according to news agency ANI.

"Our tribal heroes fought against the British, but unfortunately, their history never truly reached us. The British, fearing their rise, labelled them as criminals. They knew that if these heroes stood up, their rule would not last. Even after independence, justice was not served to them. But during the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, the country's Prime Minister clearly stated that the stories of every such tribal hero must be brought before the nation", Devendra Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering, reported news agency ANI.

Lauding Khajyaji Naik's contribution, CM Fadnavis said that he served under the British and joined the rebellion against them. He mentioned that the British feared him so much that his execution order came directly from England.

He said that if Khajyaji Naik had lived longer, he would have kept the Britishers out of a large region, reported ANI.

"One such hero was Khajyaji Naik. He gave up the service under the British and joined the revolution against them. He always stood against injustice. Such was his fear among the British that orders for his execution came directly from England. He took British treasure and used it for the welfare of the people and to buy weapons to fight them. Had he lived a little longer, he would have driven the British out of a large region. Sadly, he was assassinated. The British hung their heads for days in Dharangaon, thinking it would instil fear among the people. But the opposite happened, many more tribal heroes rose after him", he said, reported ANI.

