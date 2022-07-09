Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Shinde said he would try and understand the prime minister's vision for the development of the state and strive to take Maharashtra to newer heights

Eknath Shinde along Devendra Fadnavis met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 9. Pic/ official Twitter account of PMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday evening met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This was their first meeting after the new government was formed in the state. Shinde and Fadnavis met the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and sought his "blessings and guidance" for development of Maharashtra, the PTI reported.

"The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Shinde said he would try and understand the prime minister's vision for the development of the state and strive to take Maharashtra to newer heights.

Shinde said several projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, metro rail in cities, and digging farm ponds to boost irrigation, which were initiated by Fadnavis but had run into delays under the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, will be put on fast-track, PTI reported.

Shinde and Fadnavis assumed office on June 30 after Thackeray resigned as chief minister, facing a massive rebellion in his Shiv Sena party.

As many as 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents walked out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, an alliance formed with Congress and NCP, last month accusing Thackeray of deviating from the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

