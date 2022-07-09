Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet President Ram Nath Kovind, JP Nadda in Delhi

Eknath Shinde is scheduled to meet other top BJP leaders on Saturday. He also meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday morning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis call on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After meeting the President, the duo reached at BJP national president JP Nadda's residence in Delhi.

"Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

According to the ANI, Shinde and Fadnavis are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/VN5YOFOhXx — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 9, 2022

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/YbKTcTcIlG — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

On Friday, Shinde and Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the new government to be formed in Maharashtra and many other subjects.

"Met newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and wished them all the best. I believe, under the guidance of Narendra Modi ji, both of you will take Maharashtra to new heights," Shah tweeted after the meeting.

In Maharashtra, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the new government have been sworn in while the rest of the ministers are to be sworn in.

Sources told news agency ANI that more than a dozen people of the Shinde camp can be made ministers. Current eight ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray government had joined his rebellion along with Shinde. In such a situation, all of them can be made ministers once again.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formally took the charge of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Three legislators abstained from voting, while Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar were among those absent during the trust vote.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

(With inputs from ANI)