Eknath Shinde camp set to conquer Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli

Rebels appear to be in complete control in Thane district, but Mumbai won’t be that easy to breach, say sources

Ex-corporators and Sena workers with CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday. Pic/Twitter

After stamping its supremacy in Thane, where 66 of 67 former corporators switched over to the rebel camp, the Shinde Sena seems on course to repeat the feat in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli civic bodies. But it may not be able to breach Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray’s fort, so easily, said sources. Veteran leader Sada Sarvankar, now with Eknath Shinde, has been calling up former corporators to join them, they said.

While over 50 ex-corporators from Kalyan-Dombivli have extended support to the Shinde camp, 28 of 44 former corporators in Navi Mumbai will likely join the rebels. “Yes, I met CM Shinde. We, 28 former corporators, will support him,” said Vijay Chugule, former NMMC opposition leader.

But the situation is different in Mumbai. According to the sources, not more than 20 former corporates will join the Shinde camp. Rebel MLA Yamini Jadhav can garner the support of two former corporators, while Prakash Surve, another rebel, can bring 3 ex-corporators to his side. Chandiwali MLA Dilip Lande has the backing of two ex-corporators and Mahim MLA Sarvankar will get the support from as many former corporators.

But the Shinde Sena wants more, pressing Sarvankar to get in touch with those ex-corporators who are believed to be not happy with the Uddhav Sena.

Sarvankar, a three-term legislator, said, “It’s a secret. I can’t tell you the number or the names whom I call. But one thing I’m getting is calls from those who are willing to join us.” Lande said, “When the time comes, people will come with us. Few ex-corporators have faith in me,” he said. “Everyone will know who is with us in the near future.”

“Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray recently had a meeting with a former corporator. All the ex-corporators have assured our leaders they will stay with the Shiv Sena,” said the party’s spokesperson and former corporator Shital Mhatre. “I am not aware of former corporators getting calls. As of now, I haven’t even heard that former corporators are willing to join them.”

In the 2017 BMC elections, Shiv Sena won 84 seats. Later, 6 corporators from MNS along with Dilip Lande joined Sena. The party added 4 more corporators who won after a court order, taking the party’s strength to 94.