Updated on: 08 July,2022 10:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shinde gave the directions after holding discussions with state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar

No bandobast needed for convoy, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tells police

CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asked the police not to provide special protocol for his convoy in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state.

Shinde gave the directions after holding discussions with state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.




As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Shinde has directed that there should be no police bandobast for his convoy, as it causes hardships and delays for the common man.

"This is a government of the common man so he should get priority over VIPs," Shinde said, adding that the special protocol causes traffic snarls, disrupts daily routine of citizens and burdens the police force.

