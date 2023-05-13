Breaking News
Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results
Maharashtra: NCP legislator, 6 others booked in murder case
Maharashtra: NIA arrests one more suspect in 2021 Naupada fake currency case
Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 283
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches Shasan Aplya Dari initiative

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde launches 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative

Updated on: 13 May,2023 08:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

CM Shinde launched the scheme at an event in his home district Satara

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde launches 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde launches 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative, aimed at providing benefits of government schemes at one place.


Shinde launched the scheme at an event in his home district Satara.



District administrations have been asked to organise two-day camps as part of the initiative.


Also Read: Karnataka voters taught BJP lesson for harassing Rahul Gandhi: Nana Patole

The objective of the scheme is to take the government to the doorstep of the common people so that they can take benefits of various schemes without any hassle, an official said.

A dedicated cell has been set up in the CM's office for the scheme's coordination, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra satara Eknath Shinde shiv sena news India news national news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK