CM Shinde said that many welfare initiatives were made in the last 10 years which could not be done under the previous government

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde praised PM Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completed 100 days of its 3rd term under PM Modi's leadership.

CM Shinde said, "It is PM Narendra Modi's birthday today. I extend to him greetings on this occasion. May he be blessed with a long life and the strength to serve the nation. PM Modi has brought laurels to the country before the world. That is why, our country is heading towards becoming an economic superpower. From the 11th, PM Modi has brought our economy to the fifth position," the ANI reported on Tuesday.

CM Shinde said that many welfare initiatives were made in the last 10 years which could not be done under the previous government. Major decisions for the welfare of the farmers, women and poor were made which could not be done by the previous government in the last 50-60 years.

"PM Modi's vision is to take the country's economy to new highs and make India an economic superpower. What could not be done by the opposition in the last 50-60 years, when they were in power? All such decisions for the welfare of poor, farmers and women have been taken in the last 10 years," CM Shinde added, according to the ANI.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day, CM Eknath Shinde wished the citizens of Maharashtra and said ANI, "To make the union of the country, it was important to merge Hyderabad with it. Therefore, the then Home Minister initiated police action. Several freedom fighters from the Marathwada region sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Marathwada, we pay tribute to them."

"We had our last cabinet meeting here in Sambhajinagar. We made several decisions for the benefit of the people, and they were not just on paper. Several decisions were implemented too." CM Eknath Shinde told the ANI.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also praised PM Modi's during his tenure as the PM of India.

Ajit Pawar said, "PM Modi has emphasised on infrastructure development in the country. Today, India is recognised in the world and the credit for this goes to PM Modi."

(with ANI inputs)