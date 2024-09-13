Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar was apparently referring to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who in a recent video can be seen telling a gathering that they should have business transactions only with Hindus

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that certain individuals from a party were making "objectionable" remarks targeting a specific community, asserting that the NCP strongly opposes such language, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar was apparently referring to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who in a recent video can be seen telling a gathering that they should have business transactions only with Hindus, reported PTI.

Kankvali MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, was earlier in the eye of a storm for threatening Muslims over the community's protests against offensive remarks by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj.

Addressing a gathering in Chakan, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar said on Thursday, "Today, certain individuals from a political party use denigrating language targeting a particular community and religion. We do not support such language and we strongly oppose it. This kind of objectionable language creates rift in society," reported PTI.

He also asked the gathering not to be "emotional" while voting and sought their support.

"You gave love and support to some till today. Now give the same to us for some days. We will not do anything wrong," Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar told the crowd, reported PTI.

Pawar said he had never received awards for best speech or best parliamentarian so far despite being in public life for the past 34 years, reported PTI.

Centre positive on increasing support prices of soybean, cotton: Ajit Pawar tells farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the Centre was positive on increasing minimum support prices of agriculture products like soybean, cotton and granting permission for their export.

Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, asserted the central and Maharashtra governments will take a strict stance on preventing frauds and ensuring farmers receive appropriate compensation from crop insurance companies.

"Due to the state's goal of large-scale solar energy production, farmers' agricultural pumps would receive daytime electricity," he said, reported PTI.

Pawar said a delegation of state ministers will call on the Centre to seek support prices and export permission for soybean and cotton.

The deputy CM was speaking at a meeting with farmer representatives in Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai.

The stance of both the state and central governments was that farmers should get adequate compensation for damage to their crops. The Centre has expressed its willingness to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for soybean and cotton, and to permit their export, he told the gathering.

(With inputs from PTI)