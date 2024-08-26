The decision followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mandate, which stressed the need for online registration for crimes against women.

Ajit Pawar/ PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra to enable online harassment complaints for women: Ajit Pawar x 00:00

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow women to file harassment complaints online, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday. The decision followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mandate, which stressed the need for online registration for crimes against women.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a "Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" program in Jalgaon on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi decried crimes against women as an "unpardonable sin" and emphasised the importance of prioritising women's protection. His words follow widespread demonstrations over the rape and death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata, as well as the sexual assault of two young girls in Badlapur, near Mumbai, reported PTI.

According to the report, Modi stated that the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita includes provisions for crimes against women and children, and he emphasised that women should be allowed to register an e-FIR if they are unable to attend a police station, assuring that no changes may be made at the station level.

Ajit Pawar advocates for "strictest possible" penalty for those committing crimes against women

Speaking to reporters, Pawar stated, "PM Modi has instructed about filing complaints regarding such incidents online, and we have decided to implement it immediately. Several such cases are coming to the fore. We have decided to take a different approach to prevent such crimes, and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday."

Pawar, per the PTI report, also advocated for the "strictest possible" penalty for individuals guilty of such crimes, including capital punishment and expedited trials. He said, "Perpetrators should get capital punishment in these cases and the trial should be held in the fast-track court."

Ajit Pawar rubbishes Prithviraj Chavan's statement on Pune car crash case

In response to charges made by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan that individuals close to the state administration were shielded in the Pune car crash investigation, Pawar denounced the assertions as "utter lies" and asked anyone with evidence to come forward, ensuring that no one would be protected, the news agency report added.

Regarding negotiations among the Mahayuti coalition partners (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP) about the Chief Minister's position, Pawar emphasised that the choice will be decided once the alliance returns to power during the upcoming state assembly elections.

PM Modi speaks at Jalgaon rally

The Prime Minister urged all political parties and state governments to consider atrocities against women deplorable during his address in Jalgaon. "Those who assist perpetrators of such acts should not be protected. Any careless conduct, whether at a hospital, school, government office, or police station, must be held accountable. The message should be clear from top to bottom: this sin is inexcusable. Governments come and go, but protecting life and women's dignity is a responsibility that we all share, both as a society and as a government," Modi stated.

With PTI inputs