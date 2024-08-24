The sexual assault incident of two kindergarten girls at a school at Badlapur in Thane district has triggered intense outrage and protests in the state with the Opposition targeting the government for its 'failure' to protect women and children

Amid the outrage over the Badlapur sexual assault incident, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that those guilty of offences against women should be castrated, reported the PTI.

Ajit Pawar was speaking at an official program about the Mahayuti government's flagship 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women at Yavatmal in eastern Maharashtra.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in the state would not spare anyone accused of offences against women, whoever the person may be, and a bill providing for a more stringent punishment in such offences has been forwarded to the President for the assent, he said, according to the PTI.

"I personally feel that when such perverts lay hand on our mothers-sisters, our daughters, they should face such a legal punishment that they should not think of (repeating the offence) again. To put it in my language, such persons' private organ should be removed....Some people are so vile, that this must be done," Ajit Pawar said, as per the PTI.

Badlapur incident hit Maharashtra's image in the country: Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Badlapur incident involving the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country, reported news agency PTI.

He accused the state government of forgetting that the responsibility for the safety of women lies with it.

Sharad Pawar, who took part in a silent protest in Pune, said the government is insensitive if it thinks the opposition is playing politics over the Badlapur incident, reported PTI.

"The Badlapur incident has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country," said the chief of NCP (SP), which is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), reported PTI.

Sharad Pawar said such an incident has taken place in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who used to chop off the hands of culprits involved in crimes against women.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule was also part of the silent protest, along with Sharad Pawar and office-bearers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress at Pune railway station.

Supriya Sule said several incidents like the Badlapur sexual abuse case are reported in the state.

(with PTI inputs)