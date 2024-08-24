Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: DJ services for Dahi Handi festival cancelled by Sound System Association

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

This decision comes in the wake of a distressing incident involving the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a local city school

In a significant move aimed at addressing community concerns, the Sound System Association of Badlapur has decided to cancel all DJ sound system services for this year’s Dahi Handi festival. This decision comes in the wake of a distressing incident involving the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a local city school.


A board has been prominently displayed outside the Badlapur railway station, announcing the association’s withdrawal from providing DJ services.



Dahi Handi, an annual festival celebrated with enthusiasm and the use of DJ sound systems, typically features vibrant music and festivities throughout the city. However, following the recent incident, there has been a notable shift in public sentiment. The citizens of Badlapur, deeply affected by the school incident, have expressed a strong desire for a more subdued and orderly celebration this year.


The Sound System Association’s decision underscores a priority for community safety and cohesion. By opting out of DJ services, they aim to mitigate potential disruptions and foster a more secure environment during the festival.

