The Prime Minister urged all political parties and state governments to view atrocities against women as abhorrent.

PM Narendra Modi/ AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi: Crimes against women are unpardonable, guilty must not be spared x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forcefully condemned atrocities against women, describing them as an unforgivable evil. He argued that people responsible for such actions should not be spared. His statements follow demonstrations over the horrific rape and death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, as well as the sexual abuse of two toddlers in Badlapur, near Mumbai, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, speaking at the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Jalgaon, North Maharashtra, Modi emphasised that the safety of women should be the nation's priority. “The safety of mothers, sisters, and daughters is the country’s priority. I have repeatedly raised this issue from the Red Fort. I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters, regardless of which state they are from,” said PM Modi at Jalgaon rally.

The Prime Minister urged all political parties and state governments to view atrocities against women as abhorrent. "Those who help perpetrators of such crimes should not be spared. Any negligent behaviour, whether at a hospital, school, government office, or police station, must be held accountable. The message should be clear from the top down: this sin is unforgivable. Governments come and go, but safeguarding life and women's dignity is a responsibility that we all bear, both as a society and as a government," Modi said per the news agency report.

Highlighting the government's achievements, PM Modi at Jalgaon rally stated that his administration has done more for women in the last 10 years than any other government since independence. He, according to the PTI report, emphasised the enormous financial support provided to women's self-help organisations through the 'Sakhi Mandal' program, with loans amounting to Rs 9 lakh crore in the past decade, compared to less than Rs 25,000 crore before 2014.

During his visit to Jalgaon, Modi met with women working in the Lakhpati Didi initiative and announced a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund that will assist 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups. He stated that the initiative aims not only to increase women's incomes but also to empower future generations, the report added.

Modi also noted India's expected ascension to the world's third-largest economy, citing women as essential contributors to that success. He cited other government measures, including the allocation of the majority of new dwellings under the housing project to women, as well as the success of the Mudra scheme, which benefits 70 per cent of women, the report added.

The Prime Minister restated his commitment to making three crore women Lakhpati Didis, with more than one crore having achieved this position in the last decade. In just two months, 11 lakh new women have joined their ranks, including one lakh from Maharashtra alone.

Modi also emphasised the need for an ongoing BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra to maintain the state's stability and prosperity. He conveyed his condolences over the recent Nepal bus disaster that killed 14 persons from Jalgaon district and complimented the Polish people for Maharashtra's help during World War II, the PTI report further stated.