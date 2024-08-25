Sanjay Raut expressed his anger over the recent sexual assault of two children in a school at Badlapur, which had triggered protests in Thane. PM Modi is on a visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis', as well as launch other schemes that are expected to benefit self-help groups

PM Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's visit to Jalgaon, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) lawmaker Sanjay Raut criticised the head of the government over the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, demanding that women's safety be prioritised first, news agency ANI reported.



Raut expressed his anger over the recent sexual assault of two children in a school at Badlapur, which had triggered protests in Thane.



"There is a movement going on in Maharashtra for women's safety. The Prime Minister hasn't said a single word about the safety of our sisters. Yet, we see that a 'Lakhpati Didi' is being promoted," Raut said.



PM Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis.



Raut highlighted the recent atrocities against women in Jalgaon to draw PM's attention to the matter.



"In Jalgaon, where the Prime Minister is visiting, there have been four cases of atrocities against women in the past 15 days. One of the complainants is disabled while another is a child. Somebody should inform about this to the Prime Minister, especially if the Chief Minister and Deputy CM are present there," Raut added.



He further urged the PM to prioritise women's safety, and stated, "Who are you going to make rich? First, ensure the safety of our women. No one in the country is talking about this. The Prime Minister just comes, and while he is touring around, our sisters are running from one police station to another to seek justice as the police refuse to file FIRs, leading the public to protest. Then, someone files a petition in court, putting a stay on the protest. This is what's happening in our country."



'Lakhpati Didi' is an initiative implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development to assist women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in earning a household income of Rs 1 lakh annually.



During his visit to Jalgaon, PM Modi will also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore, which is expected to benefit around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs.

Additionally, he will disburse bank loans totalling Rs 5,000 crore, benefiting 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

(With ANI inputs)