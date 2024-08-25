Breaking News
Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, main accused still at large
Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Youth of country have benefited a lot: PM Modi praises space sector reforms in Mann ki Baat
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained at French airport
Israel declares emergency for 48 hours as tensions with Lebanon escalate
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > Ensure womens safety first Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modis visit to Maharashtras Jalgaon

Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Updated on: 25 August,2024 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanjay Raut expressed his anger over the recent sexual assault of two children in a school at Badlapur, which had triggered protests in Thane. PM Modi is on a visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis', as well as launch other schemes that are expected to benefit self-help groups

Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon

PM Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon
x
00:00

Ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's visit to Jalgaon, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) lawmaker Sanjay Raut criticised the head of the government over the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, demanding that women's safety be prioritised first, news agency ANI reported.

Raut expressed his anger over the recent sexual assault of two children in a school at Badlapur, which had triggered protests in Thane.

"There is a movement going on in Maharashtra for women's safety. The Prime Minister hasn't said a single word about the safety of our sisters. Yet, we see that a 'Lakhpati Didi' is being promoted," Raut said.

PM Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis.

Raut highlighted the recent atrocities against women in Jalgaon to draw PM's attention to the matter.

"In Jalgaon, where the Prime Minister is visiting, there have been four cases of atrocities against women in the past 15 days. One of the complainants is disabled while another is a child. Somebody should inform about this to the Prime Minister, especially if the Chief Minister and Deputy CM are present there," Raut added.

He further urged the PM to prioritise women's safety, and stated, "Who are you going to make rich? First, ensure the safety of our women. No one in the country is talking about this. The Prime Minister just comes, and while he is touring around, our sisters are running from one police station to another to seek justice as the police refuse to file FIRs, leading the public to protest. Then, someone files a petition in court, putting a stay on the protest. This is what's happening in our country."

'Lakhpati Didi' is an initiative implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development to assist women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in earning a household income of Rs 1 lakh annually.

During his visit to Jalgaon, PM Modi will also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore, which is expected to benefit around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs.


Additionally, he will disburse bank loans totalling Rs 5,000 crore, benefiting 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. 



(With ANI inputs)


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra narendra modi Prime Minister jalgaon sanjay raut

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK