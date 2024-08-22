Breaking News
PM Modi to give certificates to 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' on Aug 25: Shivraj Chouhan

Updated on: 22 August,2024 10:25 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

PM Modi will also release a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund which is expected to benefit about 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), comprising nearly 48 lakh members

PM Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will award certificates to 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' on August 25 and hold an interaction with them, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.


Chouhan, the Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, said that at the event, which will take place in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, the prime minister will honour the women who have achieved an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more, as they have pull their families out of poverty.



Modi will also release a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund which is expected to benefit about 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), comprising nearly 48 lakh members.


In addition to this, a bank loan of Rs 5,000 crore will be issued, benefiting 2,35,400 SHGs with around 25.8 lakh members, Chouhan said at a press conference.

He further emphasized that this national programme will be connected virtually to approximately 30,000 district headquarters and Community Level Federations (CLFs) from 34 states and Union territories, making it a wide-reaching event across the country.

This broad participation highlights the extensive impact and significance of the initiative, he added.

'Lakhpati Didis' are women who have managed to earn Rs 1 lakh or more annually through their entrepreneurial efforts, primarily within the framework of self-help groups.

Chouhan expressed pride in the achievements of these women, noting that the government has already created one crore 'Lakhpati Didis', with an ambitious target of reaching three crore in the next three years. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to uplift women economically and socially.

The Ministry of Rural Development has implemented a structured process to enable SHG families to achieve an annual income of Rs 1,00,000 or more.

This process involves training national resource persons, developing master trainers in each state, and subsequently training Community Resource Persons (CRPs) in business planning, financing, and convergence processes.

A cadre of 300,000 CRPs, specially trained in business planning and skill development for SHG members, has played a crucial role in this initiative. Some of these CRPs will also be honoured at the event for their exceptional contributions, Chouhan said. 

