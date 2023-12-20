Maharashtra CM Shinde avoided speaking on Vidarbha in House, claims opposition

Opposition leaders said that Maharashtra CM Shinde avoided to speak in the House on Vidarbha issues

Opposition leaders on Wednesday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde didn't speak a word on issues such as irrigation backlog and industrial development concerning the Vidarbha region in the legislative assembly.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Anil Deshmukh alleged the ruling parties are not interested in Vidarbha.

"We had moved a proposal under rule 293 for a discussion on issues including the Mihan project, crops, irrigation backlog etc. We were expecting that the chief minister would give a reply but he didn't say anything about Vidarbha, which shows that the government has no love for Vidarbha," Wadettiwar told reporters after staging a walkout of the assembly.

Deshmukh said leaders of the ruling parties are in a hurry to board the plane as Wednesday was the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday that a special session will be called to discuss the Maratha reservation in February 2024 and assured that no injustice will be done to any other community while giving reservation to the Maratha community, reported news agency ANI.

"A ray of hope has been made available through a curative petition in the Supreme Court. Through the State Backward Classes Commission, we are trying to prove that the Maratha community is backward. The whole system is helping them. The State Commission for Backward Classes will submit its report within a month after which it will be reviewed. To give reservation to the Maratha community, the reservation will be given to the Maratha community as needed, by calling a special session of the legislature in February," said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Vidhan Sabha, reported ANI.

"I assure you that no injustice will be done to any other community while giving reservations to the Maratha community. It is our responsibility to do whatever we can to ensure that the Maratha community is given a lasting reservation within the framework of the law without touching the reservation of the OBC community," added CM Shinde, reported ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

