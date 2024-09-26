In a letter, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has alleged that two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by five boys and no action has still be taken

Ravindra Dhangekar. Pic/X

Listen to this article Congress MLA Dhangekar alleges sexual assault cases at educational institute in Pune, demands strict action x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress leader and Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has alleged sexual assault cases at educational institute in Pune.

In a letter, Dhangekar, while sharing the details of the incident, alleged that two minor girls, aged approximately 16 and 17 years, students of 11th and 12th grade respectively, were allegedly assaulted by five boys. The incident occurred in the boys' restroom adjacent to a college’s administrative building, where videos of the assaults were also recorded and circulated.

Dhangekar, in his letter also alleged that the college management were allegedly aware of the incidents and the distribution of the videos via WhatsApp but chose to remain silent.

He wrote that following reports of the assaults, the matter has been informed to the top management of the college around ten days ago. However, it appears no actions were taken by them. One of the victims was threatened by the suspects and was asked to keep quiet on the matter.

Dhangekar further alleged that the victim’s father kept seeking legal action regarding this matter through direct meetings with the college management and administrators, expressing his concerns over the lack of any response. Unfortunately, it is alleged that threats were made against him, warning that any attempts to speak out would lead to disciplinary action against him, he wrote.

Dhangekar further wrote in his letter that the father of the victim reportedly waited at the office of a top management official for two or three hours without being attended despite the matter being extremely serious and he was eventually called in for a meeting that included other college officials, where it was allegedly suggested that his daughter’s admission be revoked immediately due to alleged misconduct, Dhangekar alleged.

A top college management official reportedly has a significant influence over college affairs and has threatened the father with job loss if he pursued the matter further, Dhangekar stated in his letter.

He further wrote that the institution failed to report the incidents to the police as required under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (2012), raising questions about their accountability. As a final resort, the victim's father filed a complaint with the Pune Police.

Dhangekar further stated that some of the suspects are believed to have affluent backgrounds, including one who is the son of a sub-division officer and one of the top college management official has connections and affiliations allegedly with government officials and hence the action against the culprits and college management is still not taken.

He wrote, "It my request to the Chief Minister of the state, Home Minister and the Guardian Minister of Pune City to look into this incident with equal seriousness and deliver justice to the victim."