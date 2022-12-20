Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Congress workers stage protest over fuel prices in Pune

Maharashtra: Congress workers stage protest over fuel prices in Pune

Updated on: 20 December,2022 05:04 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The Congress' Pune city unit protested outside the regional office of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and gave a memorandum to officials

Maharashtra: Congress workers stage protest over fuel prices in Pune

Representational Pic


Workers and leaders of the Congress staged an agitation here demanding that the prices of petroleum products be slashed in light of the sharp decline in the prices of crude oil in the international market.


The Congress' Pune city unit protested outside the regional office of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and gave a memorandum to officials.



"In March, when the crude oil prices were $129 per barrel, the price of petrol and diesel was more than Rs 100 per litre. For the past several months the price of crude oil in the international market has dropped drastically," former MLC and MPCC vice-president Mohan Joshi said in Pune.


The crude oil costs around $76 to $80 per barrel. Despite this, the prices of petrol and diesel are around Rs 106 and Rs 94 per litre, he said.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra raising people's issues: Sachin Pilot

The Congress has demanded that the price of petroleum products be brought down to Rs 70 per litre immediately, failing which the party will launch an agitation in the interest of consumers, the party leader said.

Congress leader Ramesh Bagwe said a memorandum was handed over to officials at the HPCL after the agitation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra pune news India news congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK