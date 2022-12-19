Breaking News
19 December,2022 | Alwar
The march has raised important issues such as unemployment, price rise, divisions being created in society and institutions being destroyed, Pilot said

Bharat Jodo Yatra not indulging in negative politics, raising people's issues: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot. File Pic


Bharat Jodo Yatra is not indulging in negative politics but raising key issues of people such as unemployment, price rise and divisions being created in society, senior


Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Monday, claiming that the foot march has broken all records in the state.



Addressing a rally here during the ongoing Yatra in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has attracted the attention of the entire country.


The march has raised important issues such as unemployment, price rise, divisions being created in society and institutions being destroyed, Pilot said.

"Nobody is raising negative issues during the foot march but is only talking about love, harmony, our cultural heritage and bringing people together," he said. Many are upset and do not know how to attack and criticise this Yatra, Pilot said in an apparent swipe at the BJP.

He said Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath had given Rajasthan a challenge, saying that the Yatra was very successful in his state and "now it was over to our state".

"The yatra in Rajasthan has broken all records," he said.

Speaking at the rally, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh said Rahul Gandhi has been working tirelessly, and even during the UPA rule, when he was requested to take over as prime minister, he chose to serve the people.

Singh also slammed the Centre over the Sino-India border issue and asked why the government had given the forces "just sticks" to fight the Chinese and brought in Agnipath scheme to "weaken" the forces.

