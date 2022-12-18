Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP Assembly session

Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Tarun Bhanot said that the party will raise issues including inflation, poor law and order, farmers' woes, corruption etc. Senior Congress MLA Jitu Patwari alleged the rights of MLAs are being violated as the state Assembly has held only 32 sittings in the past three years.

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader said.

The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, said the state Assembly's principal secretary AP Singh. MP Congress president Kamal Nath told MLAs at his residence on Sunday a no-confidence motion will be brought against the BJP government, "which has failed on every front", a party release said.

The Congress had already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion. In the 230-member House, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting in the evening to discuss the smooth running of the session.

"In the all-party meeting chaired by the Speaker, a consensus has been reached among the members that the House should run in a cordial atmosphere and more members be allowed to speak," Narottam Mishra, the minister for home and parliamentary affairs, told reporters.

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said a "charge sheet" has been prepared against the state government.

"During a discussion on the no-confidence motion (in the House), the Congress will target the BJP government on its anti-people policies through this charge sheet," he said.

The Congress party alleged the state government has always conspired to reduce the number of sittings of the House.

Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Tarun Bhanot said that the party will raise issues including inflation, poor law and order, farmers' woes, corruption etc.

Senior Congress MLA Jitu Patwari alleged the rights of MLAs are being violated as the state Assembly has held only 32 sittings in the past three years.

He said the power of legislators is in the Legislative Assembly which the government doesn't want to accept.

