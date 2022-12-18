AAP a sham party, Kejriwal doing politics of opportunism: BJP hits back

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 December,2022 08:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal boosts of nationalism but his silence on Pakistan's "indecent and derogatory" remarks against India in a United Nations meeting is "politically motivated".

The Delhi BJP on Sunday labelled the AAP as a "sham party" and accused the party's national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of doing "politics of opportunism" in the garb of nationalism.


Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal boosts of nationalism but his silence on Pakistan's "indecent and derogatory" remarks against India in a United Nations meeting is "politically motivated".



When Kejriwal, who talks big about nationalism, keeps silent on Pakistan's indecent remarks towards India at the international stage in his party's national convention, then it becomes clear how hollow his nationalism is, Sachdeva said.


Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, asking it to show "some courage and respect" for the country's soldiers.

Also read: Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's National Council meeting, he claimed that while Chinese aggression is increasing at the border, the BJP-led Centre says "everything is alright".

Sachdeva said in the national convention, Kejriwal portrayed the AAP getting a national party status as an exclusive achievement of his party. But the truth is that among the political parties formed after independence, the BJP is the only party in the country which became a national party on the day of its formation, he added.

"Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party Marxist, All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress, National People's Party got the status of a national party within a few years of their establishment, while the Aam Aadmi Party took 10 years to become a national party," the BJP leader said.

