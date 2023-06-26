Maharashtra: Cop commits suicide by electrocution in Nagpur

The deceased, a police constable was a native of Satara district, he allegedly electrocuted himself in Gittikhadan police station area in the afternoon, an official said

A 40-year-old police official in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself after touching a distribution panel (DP) box on Monday, an official said, according to the PTI.

The police constable, Kashinath Bhagwan Karade, a native of Satara district allegedly electrocuted himself in Gittikhadan police station area in the afternoon, the official said, reported the PTI.

Karade was living in a rented accommodation at Pension Nagar area in Nagpur with an another cop, he said.

The constable had joined duty at the police headquarters last month and had been allegedly depressed for the past few days, the official said.

Karade allegedly opened the door of the DP box and touched the wires, electrocuting himself, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

In an another incident on June 21, a 30-year-old married man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday apparently over failure in relationship with another woman, the police had said, according to the PTI.

The deceased, a mechanical engineer who was working in a company at Malegaon MIDC in Sinnar town, shot himself in the forehead from a country-made pistol in Palse village on the outskirts of Nashik city, the police had earlier said.

According to the police, he had got married a year ago and was living with his wife in the Chehedi area off the Nashik-Pune highway, reported the PTI.

On the day of the incident, he told his wife he was going to a temple and left on a motorbike, but did not return home for several hours. Later, he was found lying in a pool of blood near a temple situated on the banks of the river Darna in Palse village, said the police.

The man had fatally shot himself in the forehead using a country-made pistol, the police investigations had later revealed, the police had said.

Though the exact reason behind the suicide was not yet known, it has come to light he was allegedly in a relationship with a woman before he got married, said the police, as per the PTI.

