Breaking News
Handler fights off leopard to save his jenny
Worker cleaning drain mowed down in Kandivli
‘PFI Zindabad’ appear at Navi Mumbai houses
Palghar gets village-level disaster management panels
Rains make little impact on lake levels
‘Water level was rising as I struggled to get out of car’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in task fraud

Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'

Updated on: 26 June,2023 06:03 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A professor at an engineering college in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has allegedly fallen victim to a cyber fraud scam known as "task fraud," losing a total of Rs 37.48 lakh

Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'

Representational picture

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
x
00:00

A professor at an engineering college in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has allegedly fallen victim to a cyber fraud scam known as "task fraud," losing a total of Rs 37.48 lakh, according to the police.


The Mankapur police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act based on the complaint filed by the professor, PTI reported.


The fraud occurred between May 8 and June 22. The professor received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number, where the sender pretended to be an employee of a human research firm, as per the police official. The fraudster assigned the professor tasks of liking YouTube videos for rewards, and the professor accepted the offer and received some money.


Also read: Mumbai: GRP launches awareness campaign for women travelling by local trains

Subsequently, the fraudster lured the professor into investing in cryptocurrency. Over time, the professor transferred Rs 37.48 lakh to different bank accounts as instructed by the fraudster. However, after repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact the fraudster, the professor realized she had been deceived.

The police are investigating the case and taking necessary actions to track down the cyber fraudsters involved in the scam. (With inputs from PTI)

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news news maharashtra nagpur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK