Mumbai: GRP launches awareness campaign for women travelling by local trains

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai has increased patrolling in women's compartments in Mumbai local trains and launched an awareness programme for the safety of commuters, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The awareness campaign was launched last week in light of the incident of sexual assault of a 20-year-old college student on board a moving suburban train in the early hours of June 14, the official told PTI.

"We have started the awareness programme for women commuters. We are informing them about the precautions they can take while travelling and the phone numbers they can call on in case of emergencies," said Sandip Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) GRP Western Railway.

The GRP has also increased police presence in the women's compartments and extended the duty hours on trains from 9 pm to 9 am from the earlier 9 pm to 6 am, he said.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old man in the ladies' compartment of a moving Mumbai local train when she was travelling alone. The accused was arrested after nearly 8 hours of the incident, a GRP official had earlier said, the PTI had reported on June 14.

The victim was reportedly headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai where she was supposed to appear for an exam, the news agency had reported.

The woman had boarded the Harbour Line local train at CSMT and as soon as the train began to move, a man entered the ladies' compartment which was empty at that time, the official had said.

"He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman between CSMT and Masjid stations at around 7:26 am. He got down at Masjid station (next station after CSMT) when the woman raised an alarm and ran away," the official had told the PTI.

The woman had approached GRP and lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against an unidentified person, the official had said.

The teams of personnel of GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), crime branch and Mumbai Police launched a manhunt for the accused. Police examined footages of CCTV cameras inside and outside the Masjid station. He was subsequently identified and nabbed hours later, the official had said.

