Sultani mutton chaap? Indian chefs share authentic recipes for Eid-al-Adha 2024

Without the tantalising trio of mutton biryani, phirni and chaap, the festivities of Eid-al-Adha stand incomplete. To add a layer of authenticity, Midday.com dialed up renowned Indian chefs, who share with us rare and traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations

In the days leading up to Eid-al-Adha, Muslim households have been buzzing with activity as preparations for the grand feast begin. Families gear up by stocking up on kitchen essentials such as spices, rice, meat and dairy products. The preparation often starts 1-2 days in advance, with marinating the meat, soaking rice and prepping ingredients for the elaborate dishes.



Kitchens turn into a hub of aromatic chaos, where family members partake a part in ensuring the meal's perfection. To add a layer of authenticity to the food, Midday.com dialed up renowned Indian chefs, who share with us rare and traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations.



Sultani Mutton Chaap