In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, everyone’s favourite chef Harpal Singh Sokhi shared his recipe for Sheer Khurma along with some interesting anecdotes about his life

In Pic: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Listen to this article Eid al-Adha 2024: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's Sheer Khurma recipe topped with hilarious kitchen tales- Exclusive! x 00:00

It’s Eid today, and what’s better than making Sheer Khurma to enjoy the festival? We have an amazing recipe for this delicious delicacy, exclusively on mid-day.com, by everyone’s favourite chef, Harpal Singh Sokhi. As the chef shared his amazing recipe, he also discussed some interesting anecdotes about his life—from when he decided to become a chef, the time he got scolded by his mom, and more.

Harpal Singh started the conversation by sharing that he never knew being a chef was a job. He joined a hotel management course with the intent to get a job. "In our time, I'll tell you honestly, I didn't have a choice in my career. I was the youngest in the family. So, what happened was my brother asked me to do a skill course. Because of that, I joined IHM. My neighbour had done IHM and got a job quickly. I thought this course was good because you can get a job quickly. After joining, I found out that in IHM (Hotel Management), there is a stream called Chef, within Hotel Management, which you can choose. And I chose it with the intent to get a job," Singh shared.

Further in the conversation, when we asked him if he ever got scold for making something a certain way, he shared a fun story: "Once, my father said, 'We don't have that much money to go to 5-star hotels and eat. Why don't you cook something at home and feed us? Something that even we feel is 5-star hotel food.' I replied, 'Yes, of course, I'll feed you.' At that time, I had just left hotel management. In the first year, I was working as a trainee cook at Oberoi's. I told them, 'I'll cook and feed you.' So I started cooking. After a long time, my father told me, 'It is Sunday, you entered the kitchen at 11, it's already 1, where is your food?' I replied, '5-star hotel food takes time to cook.' After a long time, I filled a big bowl with paneer makhni and put it on the table. It was almost two hours. Then my father said, 'It's okay, but with what will we eat it?' I replied, 'I didn't make anything else.' Then my mom said, 'Don't come into my kitchen until you become a good chef.'"

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s Sheer Khurma recipe

Ingredients

- Ghee - 4 spoons

- Almonds - 1 tablespoon

- Cashews - 1 tablespoon

- Cuddapah almonds (Chironji) - 1.5 tablespoons

- Raisins - 1 tablespoon

- Wheat vermicelli

- Desiccated coconut

- Milk

- Sugar - 1.5 tablespoons per bowl

- Cardamom powder - 1 teaspoon

- Cocoa powder - 1 teaspoon

Process

Take 4 spoons of ghee and roast the almonds, cashews, and Cuddapah almonds (Chironji). Remove them and set them aside in a bowl. Shallow fry the raisins and set them aside. Roast the wheat vermicelli, then add about 2 tablespoons of desiccated coconut. After stirring it well, add milk. Once it starts boiling, add sugar and cardamom powder. Once the mixture reaches the desired consistency, add cocoa powder and stir it well. Switch off the flame and let the dish cool down. Enjoy the delicious sheer khurma.

