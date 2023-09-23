Maharashtra: Cop injured in suicide bid at police station in Latur

The police official allegedly attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a police station in Maharashtra's Latur district

The cop allegedly attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself The incident took place at Gandhi Chowk police station The cop was reportedly on duty when he allegedly shot himself in the head

A police official was critically injured after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a police station in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The news agency reported that the incident took place at Gandhi Chowk police station in the city on Friday night, an official said.

Constable Pandurang Pitale (50) was on duty at Gandhi Chowk police station when he allegedly shot himself in the head with a rifle, he said, as per the PTI.

Police personnel present on the premises heard the gunshot and rushed to the scene and found the cop lying unconscious, the official said.

Pitale, a resident of Manthale Nagar, was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition remains critical, he said, reported the PTI.

Pitale was attached to Vivekananda Chowk police station and was deployed for lock-up duty at Gandhi Chowk police station at the time of the incident, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, The Palghar Police personnel were rushed to tackle chaos at a hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Saturday after an injured teen, who allegedly tripped trying to escape cops, was declared dead, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

While the police claimed that Vinod Bhoir (18) most likely suffered a heart attack while fleeing and died, the boy's relatives allegedly said that he was beaten up, as per the PTI.

According to a senior police official who spoke to the media at the hospital in Virar, Bhoir and his friends were near a Ganpati pandal at Agashi-Kolhapur village when a patrol vehicle from Arnala Sagari police station reached the spot around 2.45 am, the news agency reported.

Seeing the cops, Bhoir and his friends panicked and started running but he tripped and fell down and suffered injuries, said the official. Bhoir was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the PTI reported.

Angry local residents blamed the police for his death and kicked up a ruckus at the hospital, prompting authorities to call the cops. Fearing that the situation could go beyond control, more personnel were called in, according to the PTI.

Later, two relatives of the teen told the media that Bhoir was beaten up by the police. He was playing on his mobile, said one of them, claiming that three of the policemen from the patrolling team were drunk, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)