Maharashtra: Four held for vehicle thefts in Bhiwandi; 18 autorickshaws seized

Representational Pic/File

The Bhiwandi Police in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday said that as many as four persons were arrested in connection with vehicle thefts and 18 stolen autorickshaws were recovered from them, according to the PTI.

According to the news agency, the police were probing recent thefts of autorickshaws in the limits of the Thane police commissionerate and zeroed in on the accused, senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad of the Crime Unit II Bhiwandi said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the four accused who had come to Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi to sell stolen vehicles on Friday, he said.

The police have recovered 18 stolen autorickshaws from the accused. The arrested suspects hail from Mumbra, Mumbai and Dhule in Maharashtra, the official said.

The accused would allegedly steal the vehicles, change their number plates and later sell them in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Malegaon districts in Maharashtra, he said.

The accused were involved in 12 thefts reported in Mumbai's Oshiwara, Juhu, Bhangurnagar, Andheri, Aarey and Thane district's Mumbra, and Bhiwandi town and Nizampura police stations, the official said.

In an another incident, a security guard from Nepal has been apprehended by the police for allegedly assaulting an 82-year-old woman and stealing jewellery valued at Rs 3.2 lakh in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred in a housing society in Bhayandar town on September 19, and the arrest was made following a tip-off.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a 48-year-old man and seized 23 quintals of cannabis worth Rs 2.23 crore from his farm in a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the rural police and revenue department officials raided a farm in Kalyani village in Bhokardan tehsil and seized 725 cannabis plants on Thursday, assistant inspector Chainsingh Ghusinge of Paradh police station told the PTI.

During the operation, the police arrested Gauskhan Pathan, who allegedly cultivated the contraband illegally, he said, as per the PTI.

Each plant weighed between 4 and 5 kg and stood at an imposing height of 8 to 10 feet. The entire contraband was valued at Rs 2.23 crore, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)