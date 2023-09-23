Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bhiwandi police ask house owners to furnish details of tenants

Updated on: 23 September,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The local police will issue notices to house owners regarding the same, he said, adding that any violation will attract legal and criminal action

Move comes after recent instances of murder in Bhiwandi, police have said. Representation pic

In light of recent incidents of murder in Bhiwandi town in Thane district, the police have asked owners of flats and single rooms to submit details about their tenants, a police officer said on Friday.


Owners of flats and single rooms must furnish details of their tenants to the local police and rent out their premises only after verifying the credentials of the tenants, Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Navnath Dhavale said in a video message.


Also read: Mumbai: Mulund cops unable to arrest child killer mom yet


The local police will issue notices to house owners regarding the same, he said, adding that any violation will attract legal and criminal action. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

