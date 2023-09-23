Police say woman who is being treated for depression for a year needs to be stable first

The baby was thrown from the 14th floor of Neelkanth Tirth building in Mulund West

Listen to this article Mumbai: Mulund cops unable to arrest child killer mom yet x 00:00

The police are yet to arrest the woman who threw her 39-day-old daughter to her death from the 14th-floor window in Mulund in the early hours of Thursday, September 21. Police say the woman who suffers from depression is yet to be brought to stable condition before she can be arrested.

The woman believed that her father, who died in December 2022, was calling her daughter. The baby has been identified as Hashvi Sanket Mehta. She resided with her mother, Manali, and father Sanket, in Surat, Gujarat. After Hashvi was born, Manali took her to her parent’s place in Mulund West’s Neelkanth Tirth building. Both Manali and Sanket have a speech impairment. They got married in 2020 in Surat.

Manali came to her parents’ house in Neelkanth Tirth building soon after Hashvi’s birth on August 14

According to the police, Manali’s brother, Jenil Shah, said, “Manali and Sanket married in November 2020 and in November 2021, she gave birth to a son.

Their son died in July 2022 after milk got stuck in his nose. This led to the entire family becoming distressed. Our father, Vinay, fell into depression and died of a heart attack in December 2022.”

On August 14, Manali gave birth to Hashvi at a hospital in Surat and came to stay with Jenil and their mother. On Thursday, around 8.05 am, residents found Hashvi’s body on the roof of a photo studio located in the neighbouring Yogesh building.

An officer from Mulund police said, “Manali’s father died of a heart attack nine months ago. As a result, she fell into depression.

She was constantly telling the baby in sign language that her grandfather was calling her, and that he loved her a lot. The family members witnessed Manali saying this to Hashvi. She behaved similarly on Wednesday night too. Manali’s mother, Jenil, and his wife were home but were asleep.”

“Around 4 am, Manali opened the window of the bedroom and threw Hashvi down. Hashvi fell on the roof of the photo studio located in the Yogesh building opposite to Neelkanth Tirth.

Around 8 am, a first-floor resident of Yogesh building saw the child’s body, called 100 and informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. It was found that the baby was Manali’s daughter,” the officer added.

Another officer from Mulund police added, “We found Manali at home. She was depressed. We have not arrested her yet because she is unstable due to her mental illness. She is being treated and we are monitoring her.”

4AM

Time on Thursday Manali threw her baby out

8AM

Time residents noticed the baby’s body