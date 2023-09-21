Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man held from West Bengal for killing live in partner in Bhiwandi

Maharashtra: Man held from West Bengal for killing live-in partner in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 21 September,2023 06:16 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The Thane police said that the decomposed body of the 36-year-old woman, identified as Madhu Prajapati, was found in Ganesh Nagar in Bhiwandi

Maharashtra: Man held from West Bengal for killing live-in partner in Bhiwandi

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra: Man held from West Bengal for killing live-in partner in Bhiwandi
A man was held on Thursday from North Dinajpur area of West Bengal for allegedly killing a woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official told the PTI on Thursday.


According to the news agency, the decomposed body of the 36-year-old woman, identified as Madhu Prajapati, was found in Ganesh Nagar and a murder case was filed due to the presence of multiple wounds, Senior Inspector Rajendra Pawar of Kongaon police station said.


"A probe zeroed in on Shabbir Dilawar Sheikh, who was held from North Dinajpur in West Bengal. Sheikh and Prajapati stayed together and the former killed her since he suspected her character," he said.


Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 42-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Maharashtra's Thane district. The police suspect her husband's role in the crime.

The woman was apparently killed with a laundry bat on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said. The police are looking for her husband, PTI reported. Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said the couple, who lived at Jamghar of Wada taluka, often fought as the man would cast doubts on her character.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a search is on to trace the husband, said the official from Wada police station.

Meanwhile, the police detained a man and five of his family members on Wednesday on the charge of torturing and beating his wife to death at Shahapur in Thane district, an official said. The six accused were detained after a case of cruelty and murder was registered against them based on a complaint lodged by the 27-year-old victim’s brother, hours after her death on Tuesday night, he said.

“The man, his parents and other family members were detained and interrogation was underway following a complaint against them. So far, we have not placed them under arrest,” the official of Shahapur police station said, adding that the accused are residents of Borpada in Shahapur taluka.

According to the official, on Tuesday night, the woman’s in-laws informed her brother that she died due to injuries after falling down. “The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy later.

(with PTI inputs)

thane crime Crime News thane bhiwandi maharashtra

