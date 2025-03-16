Gadkari said that the water, power, transport and communication are major infrastructure, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the country's infrastructure should be developed on par with international standards, reported the PTI.

Gadkari inaugurated two supply hubs of GMMCO India, a CK Birla company, at Butibori and Hingna in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the water, power, transport and communication are major infrastructure, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to infrastructure development in the country.

The minister highlighted the need for creating an economy focused on job creation and said that in the global scenario, everything was positive for India, and the country has a huge potential with many factors, such as manpower, technology and youth, in its favour, according to the PTI.

Nitin Gadkari also pitched for the use of alternative and biofuels.

Earlier this month, Gadkari had informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that a total of 19,826 km of roads have been constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana so far, out of the 26,425 km that have been awarded.

GMMCO India's integrated facilities feature world-class repair, rebuild, and parts distribution hubs, playing a crucial role in supporting customers across India, with a focus on Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa.

GMMCO India's managing director Chandrasekhar V said that the company invested Rs 60 crore to expand the MRC (machine rebuild centre) and CRC (component rebuild centre) facilities in Hingna and Butibori to strengthen its presence across India, as per the PTI.

GMMCO India, in a release, said the Butibori MRC facility, spanning 10 acres, houses a warehouse and supply hub, managing 30,000 plus line items worth Rs 210 crore and is expected to process 45,000 transactions monthly, the news agency reported.

The Hingna CRC facility, spread over 4 acres, will have the capacity to rebuild/overhaul 750 engines and 400 transmissions annually.

The release said that with more than 250 skilled personnel, industry-leading infrastructure, and seamless integration of service, parts, and rebuild capabilities, the Butibori and Hingna facilities will significantly enhance service response times, reduce repair turnaround, improve parts availability, and enable proactive machine health management, the news agency reported on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)