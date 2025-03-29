Breaking News
Cricket betting racket busted in Hingoli five held

Cricket betting racket busted in Hingoli, five held

Updated on: 29 March,2025 11:44 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

Representational pic

Police on Saturday busted a cricket betting racket in Maharashtra's Hingoli district and arrested five persons, including four bookies, an official said.

Cash and valuables worth Rs 8.53 lakh were also recovered during the action by the Jalna police, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany said police on Friday caught one Shaikh Mustaqeem for placing bets through his mobile phone.

Mustaqeem told the police that an organised betting network was being operated. The input helped police expose the illegal activity and arrest the bookies, the official said, adding that they would seek court's permission to freeze the bank accounts of the accused persons.

Two days ago, police had arrested four bookies in the district. They have also taken preventive action against 16 bookies.


