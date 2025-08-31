Breaking News
Maharashtra: Criminal with long record killed after assault on constables

Updated on: 31 August,2025 11:15 PM IST  |  Satara
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

The deceased, identified as Lakhan Popat Bhosale of Vadgaon Pusawale, Satara, had a history of serious crimes, including dacoity, burglary, chain-snatching, and attempted murder. He was wanted in multiple cases across Satara, Sangli, and Pune districts

Maharashtra: Criminal with long record killed after assault on constables

The accused had a history of serious crimes. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Criminal with long record killed after assault on constables
Two police constables from Maharashtra’s Satara district were injured on Saturday evening when a notorious criminal attacked them with a knife during an attempted arrest in Shikrapur, Pune (Rural). One of the constables opened fire in self-defence, leaving the accused injured. He was later declared dead at a hospital.

The deceased, identified as Lakhan Popat Bhosale of Vadgaon Pusawale, Satara, had a history of serious crimes, including dacoity, burglary, chain-snatching, and attempted murder. He was wanted in multiple cases across Satara, Sangli, and Pune districts.



Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police (Pune Rural), said, “Acting on a specific input, the Satara police located the accused along with Amol Daulappa Kere of Asgaon, Satara, near Maltan Phata, Shikrapur. At around 6.30 pm, while being chased to Bhujbal Nagar, Lakhan Bhosale attacked Constable Sujit Bhosale with a sharp weapon, injuring his chest and hand. Constable Tushar Bhosale also sustained a hand injury. In self-defence, police constable Sujit opened fire and overpowered Lakhan.”


Investigation

SP Gill said, “The forensic team has inspected the crime scene and collected the service pistol for ballistic analysis. I am unsure if Constable Sujit Bhosale’s handwash was collected to match carbon residue with the seized weapon.”

Gill further stated, “As of now, the case is being investigated at Shikrapur police station, where an attempt-to-murder case has been registered based on the injured constable’s complaint.”

DG Gaikwad, in charge of Shikrapur police station, said, “Both injured constables are stable and out of danger. Until the post-mortem report is received, I cannot comment on the number of rounds fired and wounds on the deceased. It is under investigation.

The deceased

“Accused Lakhan Bhosale, 30, had a long criminal history, with 34 cases registered against him over the past 15 years. He was involved in armed robbery, extortion, and grievous assault. He had also been booked under MCOCA in a Pune dacoity case and was released from Yerwada Jail in April 2025,” said Satara SP Tushar Doshi.

Police said Bhosale quickly returned to crime after his release, joining his brother-in-law, Amar Kere, 25, and several associates.

CCTV cameras captured Bhosale in multiple incidents. One viral video from early August showed him snatching a woman’s chain, causing her to fall into a roadside pit, which helped police identify him and his associates.

Lakhan’s body was sent to Sassoon Hospital, Pune, for autopsy. Forensic head Dr Vijay Jadhav said: “I am currently out of the hospital. If the body is brought in, on-call forensic doctors will conduct the post-mortem.” He declined to comment on bullet wounds, citing medico-legal protocols.

SP Doshi added, “This was a high-risk operation. The accused was a habitual and violent criminal. Our officers acted bravely and responsibly in the face of serious danger.”

Meanwhile, Amar Kere, arrested at the scene, is also wanted in multiple

