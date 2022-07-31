Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Depressed over not having a job 55 year old Nagpur man ends life

Maharashtra: Depressed over not having a job, 55-year-old Nagpur man ends life

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:44 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The man consumed pesticide in his Gowlipura home on Friday and died after being rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital

Maharashtra: Depressed over not having a job, 55-year-old Nagpur man ends life

Representative Image


A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was depressed about not having a job, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The man consumed pesticide in his Gowlipura home on Friday and died after being rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, the Kotwali police station official said.

He did not a have a job for a long time and had also sold his juice stall to tide over money woes, the official added.


He is survived by his mother, the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

nagpur maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK