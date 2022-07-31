Maharashtra: Depressed over not having a job, 55-year-old Nagpur man ends life

The man consumed pesticide in his Gowlipura home on Friday and died after being rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital

A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was depressed about not having a job, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The man consumed pesticide in his Gowlipura home on Friday and died after being rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, the Kotwali police station official said.

He did not a have a job for a long time and had also sold his juice stall to tide over money woes, the official added.

He is survived by his mother, the official said.

