Maharashtra: Discussion on book at Pune Book Festival cancelled at last moment, publisher alleges

A city-based publication on Thursday claimed that a discussion on a book at the ongoing Pune Book Festival organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) was cancelled at the last moment.

The festival-cum-exhibition is being held on the campus of Fergusson College from December 16 to December 24.

As part of the festival, a discussion on the Marathi book "Pakshi Unhacha - Saat Vidyapeethanchya Awarat", written by Rajan Harshe and published by Sadhana Publication, was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

But the NBT informed it about the cancellation of the event at the last moment, the publication, which is associated for long with the socialist movement in Maharashtra, said in a statement.

As a protest, the discussion will now take place at the auditorium of the Marathi Sahitya Parishad on Friday, it said.

A reaction from the NBT representative was awaited.

The book is a memoir where Harshe has narrated his experiences at several universities as a student as well as a teacher, researcher and administrator, as per the publishers.

The NBT had sent letters to various publications including Sadhana Publication seeking proposals for book- and author-related events during the Pune Book Festival, the publishing house said in the statement.

The discussion on Harshe's book was to take place between 2 pm and 3 pm, but an NBT representative informed Sadhana Publication's editor Vinod Shirsath on Wednesday that as several events were taking place at the festival venue, the discussion had been canceled, the publishing house claimed.

