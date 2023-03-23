Breaking News
Maharashtra: Doctor couple killed in road accident in Chandrapur

Updated on: 23 March,2023 12:27 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
The incident took place near Shebal village on Warora-Wani road on Wednesday afternoon, and the deceased have been identified as Dr Atul Gaurkar and Dr Ashwini Gaurkar

Representative Image


A man and his wife, both doctors, were killed after their car was hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a police official said on Thursday.


The incident took place near Shebal village on Warora-Wani road on Wednesday afternoon, and the deceased have been identified as Dr Atul Gaurkar and Dr Ashwini Gaurkar, he said.



"The truck was coming from the opposite direction. Ashwini, who had recently joined District Hospital in Wani as per kin, died on the spot, while Atul succumbed to injuries when he was being rushed to a nearby hospital," he said. 

