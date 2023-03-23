Breaking News
Palghar: Three booked for cheating woman after promising job

Updated on: 23 March,2023 10:49 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The accused promised her jobs in Dubai and Maldives and then duped her, the Vasai police station official said

Palghar: Three booked for cheating woman after promising job

Representative Image


Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a woman job aspirant of Rs 2 lakh in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.


The accused promised her jobs in Dubai and Maldives and then duped her, the Vasai police station official said.



"After she gave them Rs 2 lakh, the accused started avoiding her, following which she approached police. No arrest has been made in the cheating case we have registered," he added. 

