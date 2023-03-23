Palghar: Three booked for cheating woman after promising job

The accused promised her jobs in Dubai and Maldives and then duped her, the Vasai police station official said

Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a woman job aspirant of Rs 2 lakh in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused promised her jobs in Dubai and Maldives and then duped her, the Vasai police station official said.

"After she gave them Rs 2 lakh, the accused started avoiding her, following which she approached police. No arrest has been made in the cheating case we have registered," he added.

