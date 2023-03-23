Maharashtra: Two injured in fire in health care firm in Palghar

The fire broke out in the reactor of the firm, located in Tarapur MIDC industrial area, at 6:30 am. Leaving two workers with burn injuries, Palghar Fire Station official Dinesh Ambure said

Representative Image

Two persons were injured in a fire in a health care firm in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official told news agency PTI.

The fire broke out in the reactor of the firm, located in Tarapur MIDC industrial area, at 6:30 am. Leaving two workers with burn injuries, Palghar Fire Station official Dinesh Ambure told PTI.

"The two, in their mid-20s, have been hospitalised. The fire was doused in two hours. The cause of the blaze is being ascertained," he added.

Also Read: Two from Maharashtra booked for drinking, creating ruckus mid-air on Dubai-Mumbai flight

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a power substation of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai on Monday night, but there was no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted in the power substation located behind Vidyalankar College in the Sangam Nagar locality of Wadala (East) around 9.30 pm, civic officials said.

A civic official said at least four fire engines were at the spot to douse the flames and there was no report of any casualty.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

(With inputs from PTI)