Maharashtra: Drive to plant 1 lakh bamboos in Latur launched

The launch event was held in Ramwadi (Khurd) village and the plantation drive will continue till December 25 to coincide with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

A campaign to plant one lakh bamboo plants in Latur in Maharashtra was inaugurated on Monday.

The launch event was held in Ramwadi (Khurd) village and the plantation drive will continue till December 25 to coincide with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ramesh Karad said.

Such plantation drives were essential to counter the imbalance in the region, which was resulting in dip in annual rainfall, Karad said.

He said bamboo is a multi-purpose plant and can help farmers earn more than from horticulture.

Speakers at the event hailed the drive for being held in the memory of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde and politician-farm leader Sharad Joshi.

Meanwhile, the District Planning Committee has sanctioned Rs 894.63 crore for the fiscal 2023-24 for development works in Nashik, an official said on Monday.

All departments have also been directed to ensure funds for works for the fiscal 2022-23 do not lapse due to non-usage, district guardian minister Dada Bhuse said.

The Rs 894.63 crore given to the district comprises Rs 501.50 crore for general schemes, Rs 293.13 crore for tribal sub-scheme and Rs 100 crore for Scheduled Caste sub-scheme, an official said.

"Nashik is at fifth position in the state and second in the division on general schemes' fund expenditure," the official informed.

Bhuse said Nashik has performed the best in terms of tribal sub-scheme expenditure.

Of the Rs 179.77 crore funds received for the tribal sub-scheme, Rs 110.82 crore has been distributed and Rs 107.42 crore has been spent, the official informed.

The DPC meeting held during the day was attended by Bhuse, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal, local MLAs, Collector Gangatharan D as well as police and civic officials.

