Maharashtra: Man dies of internal injuries after colleague inserts air pressure pump into his private parts

The incident took place in a private firm in Nizampur in Sakri tehsil on Sunday afternoon and the deceased has been identified as Tushar Sadashiv Nikumbh

Representative Image

A 20-year-old contract worker died after his colleague allegedly inserted an air pressure pump meant to clean metal dust into his private parts, police in Maharashtra's Dhule district said on Monday.

The incident took place in a private firm in Nizampur in Sakri tehsil on Sunday afternoon and the deceased has been identified as Tushar Sadashiv Nikumbh, an official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman gets seven years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, sale of toddler in Palghar

"The firm in which the deceased work provides integrated engineering services. They use the air pressure pump to remove metal dust from their clothes and body. During a work break, while removing such dust, a colleague caught Nikumbh and inserted the pump into the latter's anal area. The air pressure damaged his vital parts in the stomach region," he said.

"Nikumbh was first taken to a hospital in Nandurbar and then to Surat in neighbouring Gujarat. However, he succumbed to internal injuries. The 28-year-old colleague has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder," the official added.

Further probe into the incident is being carried out by Nizampur police, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.