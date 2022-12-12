Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Woman gets seven years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping sale of toddler in Palghar

Maharashtra: Woman gets seven years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, sale of toddler in Palghar

Updated on: 12 December,2022 05:46 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Extra additional sessions judge S R Vadali of Vasai court found the 45-year-old woman guilty of charges under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 372 (selling minor) of the Indian Penal Code

Maharashtra: Woman gets seven years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, sale of toddler in Palghar

Representative Image


A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district sentenced a woman to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a toddler and selling him.


Extra additional sessions judge S R Vadali of Vasai court found the 45-year-old woman guilty of charges under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 372 (selling minor) of the Indian Penal Code.



The accused woman was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on her.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Van driver held for murder after infant dies in woman's bid to escape molestation in Palghar

The copy of the order issued on December 8 was made available on Monday.

Additional public prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil told the court that the accused had carried the kidnapped toddler and looked out for a customer. She frequented the skywalk on Vasai Road railway station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Manickpur police station nabbed the woman when she struck a deal of Rs 1 lakh with a police decoy on May 23, 2017, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
palghar maharashtra vasai news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK