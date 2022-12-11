Breaking News
Maharashtra: Van driver held for murder after infant dies in woman's bid to escape molestation in Palghar

Updated on: 11 December,2022 05:18 PM IST  |  Palghar
The woman was allegedly molested by the cab driver and some other passengers in the van while she and her child were returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil

Representational Pic


The driver of a van from which a woman jumped off with her 10-month-old daughter to escape molestation, resulting in the death of the toddler, has been arrested, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district said on Sunday.


The woman and her child had boarded the van, which operates from Chinchoti to Vapi, between 11am and 11:30am on Saturday to go to Mastan Naka in Manor, a police official said.



The woman was allegedly molested by the cab driver and some other passengers in the van while she and her child were returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil.


It is being probed whether she jumped off the vehicle with the child or whether she was pushed off and the infant flung out by the accused, he said.

"The child was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while the woman is undergoing treatment for injuries. The driver was arrested during the day," he said.

The driver has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty of woman) of Indian Penal Code, he said.

While the case has been registered at Mandvi police station, the probe has been handed over to the Crime Branch and it will be supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officials, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

