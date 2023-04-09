Breaking News
Maharashtra: Drunk man kills minor son, attempts suicide in Chandrapur

Updated on: 09 April,2023 05:22 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
The incident took place in Rajoli village in Mul tehsil, some 45 kilometres away from the district headquarters, an official said

An inebriated man in Chandrapur in Maharashtra allegedly killed his three-and-half-year-old son and then attempted suicide on Sunday, a police official said.


The incident took place in Rajoli village in Mul tehsil, some 45 kilometres away from the district headquarters, he said.



"The 33-year-old man strangled his son after he had a fight with his wife over a petty issue. His wife had left home and was at a kin's place when the murder took place. The man then tried to end his life by stabbing himself in the neck," the official said.


He was admitted in a hospital and has been charged with murder and attempting to commit suicide, Inspector Sumit Parteki of Mul police station said.

