Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress has no leadership in Maharashtra, says BJP's Ashok Chavan after Mahayuti's landslide victory

Updated on: 24 November,2024 11:56 AM IST  |  Nanded
PTI |

Top

Chavan, who switched from Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, slammed his former party, stating that it has no leadership in Maharashtra.

Ashok Chavan. Pic/PTI

BJP leader Ashok Chavan has termed the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election "a huge change". Chavan, who switched from Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, slammed his former party, stating that it has no leadership in Maharashtra. "A huge change has come in Maharashtra. Mahayuti has got a huge mandate. Congress has no leadership and it does not have any leader left. People have understood that if we stay together, there is benefit," Ashok Chavan told ANI.


The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls. While the BJP has won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won 57 seats, and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats. The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.


Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said that the implementation of good schemes and the negative campaigning by the opposition leaders benefited the Mahayuti alliance. "This is a huge victory and I congratulate all the leaders of the Mahayuti. We implemented very good schemes and the negative campaigning by the opposition benefited us," said Milind Deora while speaking to ANI.


Milind Deora lost the Worli seat to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Uddhav Thackeray by 8801 votes.On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said that the results confirm the "real gaddari (betrayal)," was in 2019. He also said the trending results show Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership and vision.

Celebrating the results being in favour of the Mahayuti alliance, Deora posted on X, "Key takeaways from #Mumbai so far: 1- CM @mieknathshinde (Eknath Shinde) has proven his leadership & vision for #Maharashtra; 2 -Voters chose 'progress without speed limits' over 'speed breaker' politics; 3- The real *gaddari* was in 2019, not 2022; 4 Hope always triumphs over fear!".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

