"Traditionally, the Shiv Sena has been contesting more seats in Mumbai," said Raut when asked about Congress fielding a candidate in Mumbai

Sanjay Raut / Representational Image

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday cautioned the Congress party about fielding a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat, for which his party has already announced a nominee, PTI reported.

According to PTI, Raut said that such actions could call for a similar response from their side, which will create "problems" for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"The Congress, in its new list, has announced its candidate (Dilip Mane) from the Solapur South constituency. This happened when we had already fielded our candidate (Amar Patil) from the same seat. I consider it a typing mistake by the Congress. Such a mistake could happen from our side as well," he said.

"I have heard that local Congress leaders are eager to contest the Miraj assembly constituency, which is part of our seat-sharing formula. If this infection (of fielding candidates against allies) spreads across the state, it will create problems for the MVA," Raut said to PTI.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar-led NCP are part of the opposition MVA alliance, which is challenging the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Raut, when asked about the Congress being eager to contest more seats in Mumbai, said to PTI, "The party is asking for one more seat in Mumbai. Traditionally, the Shiv Sena has been contesting more seats in Mumbai. The party is needed in Mumbai, the way Congress in Vidarbha region."

Earlier, Congress state president Nana Patole said that the party's high command had decided to contest the Solapur South assembly seat, PTI reported.

"We, at the state level, cannot comment on it. It is my humble suggestion to Raut that he should direct his criticism to the opposition. The issue of filing nominations will be over by tomorrow."

The MVA has announced candidates for over 200 seats for the Maharashtra Elections 2024. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are at a deadlock over a few steps.

Elections to the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra is scheduled to take place on November 20, while the vote counting will take place on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)