This is the second death caused by a big cat in Nagpur district this year, an official said

A farmer was mauled to death reportedly by a tiger when he was out to feed his cattle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The big cat attacked Dashrath Dhote near Kondhasawali village in Parseoni tehsil, about 50 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, he said.

Dhote was on his way to feed his cattle when a tiger grabbed his neck and dragged him for nearly 50 feet. Hearing his screams, his son and villagers rushed to help but the tiger ran away only after Dhote became motionless, the official said.

This is the second death caused by a big cat in Nagpur district this year. On January 12, a tiger had killed one Sahdev Suryavanshi of Amgaon in the district.

Weimaraner dogs aid capture efforts of wandering tiger

The Maharashtra Forest Department, with support from the Pune-based RESQ Charitable Trust, is making every effort to capture a tiger that travelled from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal to Dharashiv and Solapur districts.

Playing a key role in the operation are two trained Weimaraner dogs, Cara and Cody, who are assisting authorities by tracking the tiger’s movements through their exceptional scent detection abilities.

For over a month, the operation has been underway with a team of veterinary and wildlife experts striving to locate and safely capture the tiger. The Wildlife Detection Dogs are proving invaluable, as they help track indirect signs such as scat, territorial markings, and other indicators of the tiger’s presence. This information allows officials to adopt a more strategic approach in their efforts.

Kiran Rahalkar, director of conservation action at RESQ, said, “Two of our trained Weimaraner dogs, specialised in tracking wild animals in diverse terrains, are actively assisting in locating the tiger in Dharashiv. While technology and human efforts have limitations in vast landscapes, these dogs provide crucial on-ground intelligence. Their ability to detect and confirm signs of the tiger’s presence significantly enhances the effectiveness of the operation.”

Experts highlight that Weimaraners are well-suited for wildlife detection due to their strong tracking instincts and natural hunting abilities. In cases where a tranquilised tiger or other wild animal attempts to flee into dense vegetation before succumbing to the sedative, the dogs can swiftly locate and alert handlers to its position, ensuring timely intervention.

