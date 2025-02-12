One of the cubs was suspected to have died of starvation, the official said

A four-month-old tiger cub has been found dead and another cub rescued in the Bhandara district in eastern Maharashtra, a forest official said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The local residents alerted the forest department on Tuesday that the carcass of a cub was spotted in the field at Bhandara's Mandvi village under Lendhezari Forest Range, he said.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the carcass while rescuing another cub that was wandering around, PTI reported.

The mother of the cubs was nowhere to be seen.

He further said that camera traps were installed in the area to locate the mother tigress.

The rescued cub, which was very weak, has been sent to the Wildlife Training and Research Center at Gorewada in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for treatment, PTI reported.

Maharashtra to involve central probe agencies to curb tiger poaching

An official said that the Maharashtra forest department has decided to take the help of central probe agencies, including the ED, to tackle tiger poaching following links of such an incident in Chandrapur having been traced to Shillong, reported news agency PTI.

The decision has been taken as there have also been incidents of smuggling of the feline body parts to Myanmar and other countries, he said.

Last month, a tiger was found dead along with weapons used for poaching and wearable accessories under the Rajura forest range in Chandrapur.

A special investigation team (SIT) has arrested several persons in the tiger poaching case, including one who was apprehended from Shillong in Meghalaya, reported PTI.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), a central government agency, issued a "red alert" on February 1 to the field directors of tiger reserves across the country, urging them to intensify patrolling to prevent poaching of big cats, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday held a meeting here with authorities concerned to discuss the alleged involvement of the Bahelia gang in the tiger poaching case reported in Rajura, reported PTI.

He said the persons arrested in the tiger poaching case should be thoroughly interrogated.

