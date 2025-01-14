The cub was unwell, officials said. Experts have collected samples for the laboratory test to ascertain the exact cause of the death

Representational pic

Tiger cub found dead near village in Gondia forest range in Maharashtra

A tiger cub was found dead in an area adjoining a village in the Gondia forest range of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

Earlier, a tiger and a cub were found dead in separate incidents in the neighbouring Bhandara district 15 days ago.

The carcass of the male cub of tigress T14 was spotted by a patrolling team of forest department personnel in Dasgaon beat, located near Kohka village, on Tuesday.

Experts have collected samples for the laboratory test to ascertain the exact cause of the death, officials said.

The cub was unwell for the past few days, they added.

A tiger cub was found dead on Deonara-Kurmuda Road under the Lendezari forest area in Tumsar of Bhandara district on December 30. A full-grown tiger's mutilated carcass was found in Jhanjhariya beat also in the Tumsar forest range, officials added.

